News updates from Hindustan Times: Rains in Delhi, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 08:45 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rains in Delhi, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday as the air quality remained in the “very poor” category in several areas of the national capital.

Read full story here.

Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus

US President Donald Trump is set to visit India between February 21 and February 24, with a day devoted to a joint public function with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, possibly in Ahmedabad although the final programme is yet to be sealed, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read full story here.

Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time

The forthcoming union budget will be presented at a time when inflation growth is the highest in five-and-half years. India’s benchmark inflation measure, Consumer Price Index (CPI), grew at 7.35% in December, the highest since July 2014.

Read full story here.

GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection may hit a record Rs 1.15 lakh crore in January, while the shortfall in gross direct tax collections may be only Rs 11,000 crore in the first 10 months of the current financial year as compared to same period last year, two government officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Read full story here.

Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Grammys for not just accompanying husband Nick Jonas, who performed at the awards night, but also for her plunging white gown. While many loved her look on the red carpet, many also criticised the actor.

Read full story here.

All you need to know about China’s spreading Coronavirus outbreak

On 31 December 2019, WHO was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. The virus did not match any other known virus. The new virus is a corona virus, which is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome).

Read full story here.

Concussion substitutes, all-star game: IPL 2020 to feature new additions

The title clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Mumbai on May 24 and the night matches will have usual 8pm start as the Governing Council decided against changing the timings, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced on Monday.

Read full story here.