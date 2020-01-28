e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Rains in Delhi, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Rains in Delhi, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Air quality was “very poor” category in Anand Vihar and “poor” category in Punjabi Bagh, Lodhi Road and ITO, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

delhi Updated: Jan 28, 2020 08:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday.
Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
         

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday as the air quality remained in the “very poor” category in several areas of the national capital.

Air quality was “very poor” category in Anand Vihar and “poor” category in Punjabi Bagh, Lodhi Road and ITO, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 338 in Anand Vihar, 341 in Rohini and at 339 in Mundka—all three in the “very poor” category according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Air quality in Delhi had deteriorated on Monday to “very poor” on the CPCB scale. The CPCB’s AQI read 345 on Monday. It was mainly due to the reduction in wind speed from over 20kmph on January 23 to less than 10kmph, the minimum wind speed required in Delhi to disperse pollutants.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday predicted widespread rain and snowfall in the western Himalayan region, northern plains and states in the country’s east because of a fresh western disturbance (WD).

The met department had said Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and eastern India will receive rainfall, accompanied by lightning and hail, over the next three days.

Isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive heavy rain and snow.

Places in Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also have thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail on Thursday and Friday, the IMD said.

“The effect of the WD will be felt from Monday late night when it will bring rain to Punjab and west Haryana. Then, the rain/snow will move towards Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal,” New Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre head Kuldeep Shrivastava had said.

“The activity of the WD will be highest during the 28th [January] when it will also bring rainfall to Delhi, after which it will move to Uttar Pradesh and then the northeast,” he had said.

This will be the seventh WD in January. A WD is a storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings winter rain to the north-western parts of the Indian subcontinent. Usually, there are just three WDs in January.

tags
top news
Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus
Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus
Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time
Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time
GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore
GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Maruti Suzuki increases price of six models, including Alto and WagonR
Maruti Suzuki increases price of six models, including Alto and WagonR
The quest to sell Air India | HT Editorial
The quest to sell Air India | HT Editorial
Kesavananda Bharti to Babri Masjid: Top Supreme Court verdicts
Kesavananda Bharti to Babri Masjid: Top Supreme Court verdicts
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News