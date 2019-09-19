News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in Tejas aircraft and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:14 IST

‘Smooth and comfortable,’ says Rajnath Singh after 30-min sortie on LCA Tejas

Looking sharp in a flying suit, Rajnath Singh, 68, on Thursday became the first defence minister to fly in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru. Tejas is a four-and-half generation light combat aircraft developed by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

In military doctrine readied by NSA Ajit Doval, India to seal its stand on star wars

India’s new military doctrine to be formally handed over to the government next month will spell out the country’s stand on use of anti-satellite weapons. The doctrine, which has been firmed up by a panel led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, comes six months after India joined the elite group of countries to have tested a weapon that targets and destroys satellites in space. India is only the fourth country to have developed the capability.

When former prime minister Manmohan Singh considered attacking Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh planned to take military action against Pakistan if another Mumbai-type terror attack occurred, David Cameron, who interacted with him as prime minister, reveals in his book describing Singh as a ‘saintly man’.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks two of Rohit Sharma’s World Records in one innings at Mohali

It was just another day in the office for India captain Virat Kohli. Just another day when he made a mockery of a bowling line-up leaving the opposition skipper – Quinton de Kock, this time - scratching his head for answers. Just another day when he broke milestones for fun.

The Motor Vehicles Act is a good first step. Now, bring in more reforms | Analysis

Less than a month after amending the Motor Vehicle Act, dissenting voices have emerged across the country. While states such as Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan have refused to implement it, listing exorbitant fines as the main reason, others such as Gujarat are rolling back the penalties under a modified fee structure.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti ‘forgot script, cracked lame jokes’ as IIFA hosts, says Tahira Kashyap.

Actors and brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana hosted the IIFA Awards together on Wednesday and kept the audience entertained with their fun antics. However, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap revealed in one of her Instagram posts that the two ‘detoured from their script’ but managed to survive on stage with their ‘own lame yet funny’ jokes.

Opinion| How Delhi sees the world

The Narendra Modi government’s broad foreign policy approach is becoming clear, a little more than 100 days after it took office. The first significant strand is with regard to Pakistan. Senior Indian ministers, including the external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, at a media interaction on Tuesday, have indicated a shift in New Delhi’s position on discussing the status of Jammu and Kashmir in any future engagement with Islamabad. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India, the EAM said, and the country expects to have “physical jurisdiction” over it.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:13 IST