News updates from Hindustan Times: Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws economy with 3 movies made Rs 120 cr remark and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ravi Shankar Prasad defends economy with 3 movies made Rs 120 cr remark. Then withdraws it

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Saturday talked about the “huge business” done by three movies in a single day arguing that all’s well with the economy. A day later, he “withdrew” his statement and said his it was taken “out of context”. Read more

India thump South Africa by innings and 137 runs, bag series 2-0 to script world record

India sealed the three-match Test series against South Africa after winning the 2nd Test in Pune by an innings and 137 runs. With this win, the hosts extended their winning streak in the longest format at home, and thus achieved a world record. Read more

PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dared the opposition to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. At an election rally in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, he launched a blistering attack on the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over their stand on Article 370. Read more

With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, back from France where he formally received the first Rafale made for the IAF, was in Haryana on Sunday where he served a warning on neighbouring Pakistan, which has been raising its pitch on Kashmir. Read more

Opinion | Donald Trump will survive, but the worst is yet to come

The biggest impact of impeachment proceedings will be to push the US closer to a constitutional crisis with the 2020 election at its heart. It will call into question the legitimacy of the American political process itself. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday add spunk to MAMI Mumbai Film Festival launch. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone may not have any releases scheduled for this year but she is keeping busy with her other professional commitments. The actor attended the launch of the 21st edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and on Sunday. She was named as the chairperson of MAMI last year. Read more

WhatsApp’s next big update ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know

WhatsApp may soon roll out the long-awaited ‘Dark Mode’ feature for its users. With Google Android 10 and Apple’ iOS 13 bringing system-wide dark mode, a number of third-party of apps have added the mode. Read more

Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2020: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala gets candid

We caught up with actor Sobhita Dhulipala and designer Bhumika Sharma at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2020. Sobhita was walking for Sharma’s collection ‘Nejma’ on October 11.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:00 IST