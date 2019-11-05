News updates from Hindustan Times: RBI raises withdrawal limit for depositors of PMC bank and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday raised the cash withdrawal from the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to Rs 50,000 per account. Read more

Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters

Nearly 11 hours and many appeals later, hundreds of Delhi police personnel who spent the larger part of the day outside the police headquarters in an unprecedented protest after their colleagues were allegedly assaulted by lawyers over the past few days. Read more

After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU

India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket

Rohit Sharma has a lot of major accolades to his name and the stand-in Indian cricket team skipper is on the verge of adding another one when he takes the field in the second T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. Read more

The Morning Show review: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking

Apple’s trademark gloss distracts from the high-concept ideas of its flagship streaming show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Read more

Weird News: Why Indian food is popular in Mauritius

For a person visiting Mauritius for the first time, you don’t expect Indian food to be so predominant there. However, Indian dishes such as dal makhani, nan, samosAs, biryani, mutton curry and several more are very much apart of Mauritian cuisine. The question is, how is there such a strong Indian influence in Mauritius? Watch

Judgments that impact society must be holistic | Analysis

In the Goa Foundation judgment, the environment was preserved, but it was at the cost of the livelihoods of many. Read more