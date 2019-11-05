News updates from Hindustan Times: RBI raises withdrawal limit for depositors of PMC bank and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday raised the cash withdrawal from the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to Rs 50,000 per account. Read more
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters
Nearly 11 hours and many appeals later, hundreds of Delhi police personnel who spent the larger part of the day outside the police headquarters in an unprecedented protest after their colleagues were allegedly assaulted by lawyers over the past few days. Read more
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. Read more
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
Rohit Sharma has a lot of major accolades to his name and the stand-in Indian cricket team skipper is on the verge of adding another one when he takes the field in the second T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. Read more
The Morning Show review: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
Apple’s trademark gloss distracts from the high-concept ideas of its flagship streaming show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Read more
Weird News: Why Indian food is popular in Mauritius
For a person visiting Mauritius for the first time, you don’t expect Indian food to be so predominant there. However, Indian dishes such as dal makhani, nan, samosAs, biryani, mutton curry and several more are very much apart of Mauritian cuisine. The question is, how is there such a strong Indian influence in Mauritius? Watch
Judgments that impact society must be holistic | Analysis
In the Goa Foundation judgment, the environment was preserved, but it was at the cost of the livelihoods of many. Read more