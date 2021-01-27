News updates from HT| Red Fort breach: Farm leaders' meet to fix responsibility, fingers at Deep Sidhu

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Red Fort breach: Farm leaders' meet to fix responsibility, fingers at Deep Sidhu

All farmers' unions on Tuesday unanimously claimed that none of the unions had any plan to "invade" the Capital on Republic Day. Read more

Uddhav Thackeray to release book on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will release a book explaining his government’s stand on the border dispute with Karnataka on Wednesday. Read more

1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur

A contractual labourer with railway died and two others suffered injuries when the gantry of the Track Relaying Train (TRT) Machine derailed and fell on the workers conducting maintenance work. Read more

After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail

VK Sasikala, the expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) member, on Wednesday completed her prison sentence after 1,442 days behind bars. Read more

'The idea to promote Rishabh pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli,' reveals India batting coach Vikram Rathour

One of the most surprising twists during the Sydney Test against Australia came on the final day when after Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed early, Rishabh Pant came out to bat. Read more

Varun Dhawan's first message to fans after getting married to Natasha Dalal: 'We got so much love and positivity'

Varun Dhawan has shared his first message to his fans and followers on Twitter, since tying the knot with Natasha Dalal on Sunday. Read more

Tata Safari vs rivals: Price comparison

Tata Motors has unveiled the all-new Safari on 72nd Republic Day of India. The all-new iteration of the SUV appears pretty stylish as compared to the previous model and in line with the other contemporary Tata SUVs. Read more

Watch: ‘We're on verge of defeating Covid pandemic’: Harsh Vardhan at WHO meet