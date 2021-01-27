After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail
VK Sasikala, the expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) member, on Wednesday completed her prison sentence after 1,442 days behind bars.
However, the 66-year-old is likely to stay in the hospital until she is declared free of Covid-19, according to her advocate. “All the release formalities are done and she will remain in the hospital for the next five days,” Dr CR Jayanthi, the director-cum-dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said.
“She will remain in the same hospital as per her decision. She will not be travelling back to Tamil Nadu today,” Sasikala’s advocate N Raja Senthoor Pandian said.
Her advocates and supporters were gathered inside and around Victoria Hospital since 7am, waiting to catch a glimpse of Sasikala who still commands a sizeable following.
Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was convicted by the Supreme Court in a 21-year old disproportionate assets (DA) case along with four others and handed a four-year prison sentence.
The SC judgement also barred her from holding any public office or contesting elections for a period of 10 years. Jayalalithaa was also named in the DA case and was forced to step down from chief minister’s post in September 2014 after a special court delivered the guilty verdict.
Sasikala, Ilvarasi and VN Sudhakaran were also found guilty and they all surrendered before the authorities on February 15, 2017.
Sasikala has been lodged in a hospital ward since January 20 after she first complained of breathlessness that was later diagnosed as Covid-19.
Sasikala’s release comes months before assembly elections in Tamil Nadu which is likely to see a bitter battle between the ruling AIADMK and its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC bars Centre from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent
- The Central government launched Aarogya Setu app last year in April in a bid to track Covid-19 infections and check its spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala stable but still in ICU, say hospital authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Airport staff to be inoculated for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police arrest quarry owner, dynamite supplier after Shivamogga blast: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police inspect Shivamogga blast site, CM Yediyurappa orders high-level probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 killed in dynamite blast in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, PM Modi condoles deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allocates portfolios to 7 new ministers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court grants bail to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC says anti-cow slaughter ordinance 'constitutionally valid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox