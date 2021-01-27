After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail

VK Sasikala, the expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) member, on Wednesday completed her prison sentence after 1,442 days behind bars.

However, the 66-year-old is likely to stay in the hospital until she is declared free of Covid-19, according to her advocate. “All the release formalities are done and she will remain in the hospital for the next five days,” Dr CR Jayanthi, the director-cum-dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said.

“She will remain in the same hospital as per her decision. She will not be travelling back to Tamil Nadu today,” Sasikala’s advocate N Raja Senthoor Pandian said.

Her advocates and supporters were gathered inside and around Victoria Hospital since 7am, waiting to catch a glimpse of Sasikala who still commands a sizeable following.

Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was convicted by the Supreme Court in a 21-year old disproportionate assets (DA) case along with four others and handed a four-year prison sentence.

The SC judgement also barred her from holding any public office or contesting elections for a period of 10 years. Jayalalithaa was also named in the DA case and was forced to step down from chief minister’s post in September 2014 after a special court delivered the guilty verdict.

Sasikala, Ilvarasi and VN Sudhakaran were also found guilty and they all surrendered before the authorities on February 15, 2017.

Sasikala has been lodged in a hospital ward since January 20 after she first complained of breathlessness that was later diagnosed as Covid-19.

Sasikala’s release comes months before assembly elections in Tamil Nadu which is likely to see a bitter battle between the ruling AIADMK and its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) among others.