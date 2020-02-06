News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Road to anarchy’: PM Modi responds to anti-CAA protests with appeal to Oppn and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:57 IST

‘Road to anarchy’: PM Modi responds to anti-CAA protests with appeal to Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday defended the citizenship law enacted by his government to protect religious minorities from neighbouring countries but also launched a sharp attack at the “Congress and its ecosystem’.

Peter Mukerjea granted bail by Bombay High Court in Sheena Bora murder case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

Nushrat Bharucha’s Yousef Akbar gown: Is pelvage the new erogenous zone?

Nushrat Bharucha’s one-shoulder Yousef Akbar gown, which had a daring slit running across the hip bone has been the talk of the town.

‘Country’s VICTORY’: Donald Trump as US senate acquits him of impeachment charges

The Republican-led US senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment charging him with abusing power and obstructing congress, bringing to an expectedly tame end to months of heightened political drama that had engulfed Washington DC.

Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details

Hyundai Creta 2020 has finally been unveiled in India, at Auto Expo 2020, and comes once again as a formidable player in the SUV segment.

Researcher discovers WhatsApp bug that allowed hackers to access files on your PC

Discovered by Gal Weizman, a security researcher at PerimeterX, the vulnerability affected WhatsApp’s Windows app when paired with an iPhone and the Mac app.

From cannabis chocolates to all-inclusive cruise, here’s what’s inside Rs 71 lakh Oscars 2020 goodie bag

Goodie bags that will be distributed to all nominees in the major categories of the upcoming Oscars are valued at a reported $100000 (Rs 71 lakh).

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2020: Last minute tips to tackle social science paper

The exam season is here and students are leaving no stone unturned to score good marks. From prioritizing time to writing down everything twice, students implement all kind of tricks to make their learning sessions interesting.