From cannabis chocolates to all-inclusive cruise, here’s what’s inside Rs 71 lakh Oscars 2020 goodie bag

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:09 IST

Goodie bags that will be distributed to all nominees in the major categories of the upcoming Oscars are valued at a reported $100000 (Rs 71 lakh). Marketing agency Distinctive Assets will distribute the goodie bags, as it has been doing for nearly two decades, to nominees in the acting and directing categories, in the week leading up to the awards.

According to CNet, the agency shared the contents of the goodie bag in a press release. Nominees such as Bong Joon-ho (director), Joaquin Phoenix (actor) and the twice nominated Scarlett Johansson will receive bags containing crystal earrings from Millianna, a 24-karat gold Hollowtips vape pen and a 12-day all-inclusive cruise from Scenic Eclipse worth over $78,000. The bag also contains a ‘guided edibles tasting’ of cannabis-infused chocolate from Coda Signature and a Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus made with 24-karat gold, purple Brazilian clay and coconut milk.

Crew worker Andee Allen polishes Oscar letters in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

There’s more. Tech products include a ‘mediation headband from Muse and a urine collector called Peezy Midstream. Nominees also receive a one-year membership to LiveItUp, a service that sends life skills via text from experts in areas such as wellness, financial health and mindfulness.’

Here are the nominees, besides Bong and Phoenix, who will receive the goodie bags: Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes and Quentin Tarantino in the director category; Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce in the best actor category; Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Carlize Theron and Renée Zellweger in the best actress category; Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie in the best supporting actress category; and Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt in the best supporting actor category.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Monday morning, India time.

