News updates from Hindustan Times: Salons, parlours to reopen in Maharashtra after more than 3 months of shutdown and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Salons, parlours to reopen in Maharashtra after more than 3 months of shutdown and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jun 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An order issued late on Thursday stated that the barbershops, salons and beauty parlours in 19 municipal corporations earmarked as red zones, will open from Sunday.
An order issued late on Thursday stated that the barbershops, salons and beauty parlours in 19 municipal corporations earmarked as red zones, will open from Sunday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prior appointments, hygiene guidelines must as salons, parlours reopen in Maharashtra today

Barbershops, salons and beauty parlours will reopen in Maharashtra on Sunday after more than three months of shutdown as the state government allowed them to function under the fourth phase of its Mission Begin Again. Read more

No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days

Prices of petrol and diesel were not raised on Sunday for the first time since June 7 when state-run oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision of fuel rates after 82 days. Read more

Cong urges PM to retract June 19 statement on LAC clash with China

The Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “retract” his statements made at the all-party meeting on the Galwan Valley skirmish with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead on June 15. Read more

Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour

Payili Satyanarayana, 32, taught at a private school in Telangana’s Suryapet town until the Covid-19 pandemic turned his life upside down. Read more

4 men charged in attack on Andrew Jackson’s statue near White House

Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. Read more

‘He is hardest working cricketer I have seen’: India batting coach’s huge praise for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is among the best players in modern-day cricket. The India captain not only has the ability to defend in the middle and help his side chase down heavy totals, but also possesses the talent to play quick innings whenever required. Read more

Cybercriminals? Naah! Parents are more worried their kids will see their private data

Kids often hide their online activity from their parents, but it seems that parents do the same thing. In fact, a survey by Kaspersky shows that parents in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) are more worried about their kids (and spouses) seeing their online activity and private data than they are worried about cyber criminals. Read more

Life Hacks: Be like Holmes, and Watson

Every night, a ritual plays out at our home. When the day is done, the missus slumps into bed and I, all droopy-eyed, make a brave attempt to read. Read more

Watch: Delhi gets world’s largest Covid care centre; Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit 

