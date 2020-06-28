e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 4 men charged in attack on Andrew Jackson’s statue near White House

4 men charged in attack on Andrew Jackson’s statue near White House

In a complaint unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men damaged and attempted to tear down the Jackson statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, last Monday.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 08:34 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
The statue of Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The statue of Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.(Reuters file photo)
         

Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House.

In a complaint unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men damaged and attempted to tear down the Jackson statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, last Monday. The square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Those charged are Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine.

Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Saturday, authorities said. The other three have not been apprehended. The FBI and the US Park Police have been investigating the incident.

A statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says the complaint alleges that Cantrell was captured on video attempting to pry the statue off its base with a wooden board and trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap. Judd is seen on video trying to pull down the statue while Lane is seen on video affixing a rope to one part of the statue and then pulling on another rope tied to the statue, the complaint alleges.

The video also shows Lloyd as he breaks off and destroys the wheels of cannons located at the base of the statue, pulling on ropes in an effort to topple the statue, and handing a hammer to an unidentified individual involved in the incident, the complaint alleges.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will not stand idly by and allow our national monuments to be vandalized and destroyed,” Acting US Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said in a statement.

tags
top news
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In