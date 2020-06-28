e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days

No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by almost Rs 10 for every litre across the country since June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision.

business Updated: Jun 28, 2020 07:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An employee of a petrol pump seen at work amid the lockdown in Nizamuddin, New Delhi on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
An employee of a petrol pump seen at work amid the lockdown in Nizamuddin, New Delhi on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

Prices of petrol and diesel were not raised on Sunday for the first time since June 7 when state-run oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision of fuel rates after 82 days.

Petrol is priced at Rs 80.38 for every litre and diesel at Rs 80.40 per litre in Delhi. They were increased by 25 paise per litre for petrol and 21 paise per litre for diesel in the national capital on Saturday.

Petrol will cost Rs 87.14 per litre and diesel Rs 78.71 per litre in Mumbai—the same as Saturday.

Also read: Here’s how to check the latest petrol, diesel rates

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by almost Rs 10 for every litre across the country since June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision.

However, the price of petrol was not raised on June 17.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) have adjusted fuel against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers.

tags
top news
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
Eight states account for 87% of Covid-19 deaths, 85% active cases
Eight states account for 87% of Covid-19 deaths, 85% active cases
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
The science behind Delhi’s five-pronged fight against Covid-19
The science behind Delhi’s five-pronged fight against Covid-19
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In