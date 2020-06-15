e-paper
Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has an SMS facility which can help you get information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on your mobile phones.

business Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi
A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi
         

Petrol and diesel prices were raised in metros on Monday for the ninth straight day as state-run oil companies resumed daily rate reviews after a 12-week halt.

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre after an increase by 48 paise and diesel 74.62 per litre after it was raised by 59 paise in Delhi. Petrol price was raised by 62 paise and diesel by 64 paise in the national capital on Sunday.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 83.17 per litre and diesel Rs 73.21 per litre. Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 79.96 for a litre of petrol and Rs 72.69 per litre for diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol has been priced at Rs 78.10 for petrol and Rs 70.33 for diesel for every litre.

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has an SMS facility which can help you get information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on your mobile phones.

Here’s how you can receive IOC’s petrol and diesel prices on your phone:

You can send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here’s are the dealer codes you can use to receive IOC prices in 41 cities:

 

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249
CitySMS Text
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
ChennaiRSP 133593
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
KolkataRSP 119941
LucknowRSP 155054
MumbaiRSP 108412
New DelhiRSP 102072
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
SOURCE: IOCL.COM

