Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has an SMS facility which can help you get information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on your mobile phones.business Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:40 IST
Petrol and diesel prices were raised in metros on Monday for the ninth straight day as state-run oil companies resumed daily rate reviews after a 12-week halt.
Petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre after an increase by 48 paise and diesel 74.62 per litre after it was raised by 59 paise in Delhi. Petrol price was raised by 62 paise and diesel by 64 paise in the national capital on Sunday.
In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 83.17 per litre and diesel Rs 73.21 per litre. Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 79.96 for a litre of petrol and Rs 72.69 per litre for diesel.
In Kolkata, petrol has been priced at Rs 78.10 for petrol and Rs 70.33 for diesel for every litre.
Here’s how you can receive IOC’s petrol and diesel prices on your phone:
You can send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here’s are the dealer codes you can use to receive IOC prices in 41 cities:
|City
|SMS Text
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290