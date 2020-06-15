Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

business

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:40 IST

Petrol and diesel prices were raised in metros on Monday for the ninth straight day as state-run oil companies resumed daily rate reviews after a 12-week halt.

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre after an increase by 48 paise and diesel 74.62 per litre after it was raised by 59 paise in Delhi. Petrol price was raised by 62 paise and diesel by 64 paise in the national capital on Sunday.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 83.17 per litre and diesel Rs 73.21 per litre. Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 79.96 for a litre of petrol and Rs 72.69 per litre for diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol has been priced at Rs 78.10 for petrol and Rs 70.33 for diesel for every litre.

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has an SMS facility which can help you get information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on your mobile phones.

Here’s how you can receive IOC’s petrol and diesel prices on your phone:

You can send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here’s are the dealer codes you can use to receive IOC prices in 41 cities:

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249

City SMS Text Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Chennai RSP 133593 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Kolkata RSP 119941 Lucknow RSP 155054 Mumbai RSP 108412 New Delhi RSP 102072 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290

SOURCE: IOCL.COM