india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Satya Pal Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories

The union government is looking for candidates to take over as lieutenant governors (L-Gs) of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, carved out following J&K’s reorganisation that will come into effect on October 31, according to people aware of the developments. Read more

‘Disturbing, scary’: Thousand gunshots rang, over 100 lives lost in Delhi this year

2019 started with gunshots at midnight. On a dance floor in a south Delhi farmhouse, a few minutes past 12am on January 1, a man fired four bullets in the air to celebrate the arrival of a new year. Read more

Only two types of green crackers available in Delhi this Diwali

Delhiites would have to remain content with only anars and phuljharis and enjoy a quiet Diwali, as these two are the only types of green crackers that are available in the market this year, so far. Read more

18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes by Indian army: Officials

Officials in Indian security agencies that have assessed the impact of the Indian Army’s artillery assault on terror launch pads in Neelum Valley and three other places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), said on condition of anonymity that at least 18 terrorists were killed along with 16 Pak Army personnel on October 19 and 20. Read more

‘Tallest, widest, longest cabin’: Gulfstream to build world’s biggest private jet G700

Gulfstream is angling to reclaim bragging rights as builder of the world’s biggest private jet. The planemaker unveiled plans to make a roomier version of its flagship G650, which was unseated last year as the largest luxury jet by Bombardier Inc.’s Global 7500. Read more

Sourav Ganguly set to take over as 39th BCCI president as CoA reign ends

One of India’s most decorated captains Sourav Ganguly will be taking over as the 39th president of the BCCI on Wednesday at its AGM, ending a tumultuous 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. Read more

Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, Raja Kumari: Celebrities who can’t get enough of Katrina Kaif’s make-up

Katrina Kaif is quite the style and beauty icon, and has been wowing us with her flawless style and beauty from the moment she arrived in the industry. And the Bharat actor has recently launched her own beauty line for those of you who are absolutely enamoured by her make-up, which is always on fleek. Read more

War success party pics: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate their film, Vaani Kapoor showers Disha Patani with kisses

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff threw a grand party to celebrate the success of their latest action epic, War. The two celebrated together in Mumbai on Tuesday night with their family and friends from the industry. Read more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 09:00 IST