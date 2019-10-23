Only two types of green crackers available in Delhi this Diwali

delhi

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 07:36 IST

Delhiites would have to remain content with only anars and phuljharis and enjoy a quiet Diwali, as these two are the only types of green crackers that are available in the market this year, so far.

“Only two types of green crackers, namely flowerpots and sparklers, have hit the market. They are mostly being procured from manufacturers based in the National Capital Region and a few other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” said Vishal Jain, a fireworks trader at Dariba Kalan in Chandni Chowk area.

What is worse is that the supply is in very short supply as less than 30 manufacturers across India have got the license to manufacture green crackers.

“The supply is very short and time is very short. We are trying to procure some green crackers from Sivakasi on Wednesday,” said said Narender Gupta, president, fireworks and general traders association, Sadar Bazar.

The Supreme Court had banned conventional firecrackers in 2018 and had allowed only green firecrackers, which cause 30% less pollution.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday held a meeting with the DCPs of all 15 districts and asked them to take steps to ensure supply of green firecrackers to all the licensed traders and encourage people to sticking to the guidelines issued regarding bursting of crackers.

A total of 97 such shopkeepers had applied for temporary licence. While only 11 got it till last week, others were not granted licences because they had not got fire certificates.

“Those who did not get it, were assured that licences will be given if they get the fire certificate before Diwali. Till Tuesday evening, 42 more licences were issued as they produced the fire clearance certificate. The total number is now 53. We expect that some more temporary licences will be issued by tomorrow or day after,” said additional commissioner of police (licencing) Suvashish Choudhary.

Choudhary said 143 traders in Delhi have permanent licence from PESO for storing and selling more than 600 kg of firecrackers.

“The Delhi Police’s licencing department issue 14 licences for five years to those shopkeepers who store or sell less than 600 kilograms of firecrackers. Some temporary licences are also issued for a fixed period of 25 days by district DCPs,” he added.

One of the DCPs who attended the meeting said that the police chief emphasized on encouraging people for using only green crackers and adhere to Supreme Court’s guidelines on bursting of crackers such as its timing and community fireworks. Patnaik asked the DCPs to hold meetings with RWAs and shopkeepers having valid licences for selling firecrackers for the same.

“We have asked our staff to check illegal sale of both conventional as well as green crackers. All boxes having green crackers have a specific hologram. We have briefed our staff to find that hologram on firecracker boxes to ascertain if they are green or banned crackers,” said DCP (southwest) Devender Arya.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 07:36 IST