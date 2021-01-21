News updates from Hindustan Times: Second farmers-Delhi Police meeting today
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Day after rejecting alternative route, farmers likely to meet cops again over proposed tractor rally
The farmers are expected to meet the police officials in Delhi on Thursday over their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. Read more
On Day 1, Joe Biden sets the ball rolling on immigration, climate change, Covid-19
Shortly after taking office on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a series of executive actions to reverse the policies of the Trump administration. Read more
BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to UP from today, will hold key meetings in Lucknow
Nadda will hold meetings with BJP office bearers and later in the day meet Uttar Pradesh ministers at the BJP office here. Read more
Boys next door to household names
Donning the Test cap in Australia can be overwhelming, but when opportunity knocked, India’s new picks were peerless. Read more
US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer
Last night Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States. Read more
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sushmita Sen share messages of hope, unity after Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration
Bollywood and Hollywood stars took to social media to share their happiness and excitement as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn-in. Read more
Joe Biden arrives at White House for first time as president
US President Joe Biden entered the White House for the first time as chief executive after walking an abbreviated parade route. Watch
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
News updates at 1 pm: BJP terrorising people to vote for them, says TMC
