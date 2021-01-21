News updates from Hindustan Times: Second farmers-Delhi Police meeting today

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Day after rejecting alternative route, farmers likely to meet cops again over proposed tractor rally

The farmers are expected to meet the police officials in Delhi on Thursday over their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. Read more

On Day 1, Joe Biden sets the ball rolling on immigration, climate change, Covid-19

Shortly after taking office on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a series of executive actions to reverse the policies of the Trump administration. Read more

BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to UP from today, will hold key meetings in Lucknow

Nadda will hold meetings with BJP office bearers and later in the day meet Uttar Pradesh ministers at the BJP office here. Read more

Boys next door to household names

Donning the Test cap in Australia can be overwhelming, but when opportunity knocked, India’s new picks were peerless. Read more

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer

Last night Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sushmita Sen share messages of hope, unity after Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration

Bollywood and Hollywood stars took to social media to share their happiness and excitement as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn-in. Read more

Joe Biden arrives at White House for first time as president

US President Joe Biden entered the White House for the first time as chief executive after walking an abbreviated parade route. Watch