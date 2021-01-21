US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer
- For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
Last night Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States. Not just that, Harris shattered a lot of records by being the first black woman and the first Asian American to reach such positions. That was not all, Harris also made a statement with the bright purple attire that she wore during the swearing-in ceremony.
Kamala Harris’ Purple Outfit
The Vice President of the United States chose to wear a monotone purple outfit for her swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol building. The long purple jacket that featured two pockets and was teamed with a matching knee-length dress was by the designer Christopher John Rogers. Rogers is 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year. The 27-year-old who is a rising star in American fashion is also black and queer.
The 46th Vice President accessorised the look with a gorgeous pearl necklace and matching earrings by Puerto Rican-American designer Wilfredo Rosado. For the ceremony, the 56-year-old stepped into a pair of simple black heels and let her hair down. Harris has shown a commitment towards American designers during all this time, and that is something that was last observed during the tenure of former First Lady, Michelle Obama.
The Significance Of Purple
Purple is the mix of blue and red and in America, the colour is seen as the symbol of bipartisanship aka the bipartisanship of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. First Lady, Dr Jill Biden also arrived in Washington in a similar colour imparting the same significance.
Kamala Harris’ Arrival In Washington
Even when the Vice President arrived in Washington she made a sartorial statement in an Oscar de la Renta black turtle neck dress. The knit crepe dress was teamed with a beige Pyer Moss coat on the inauguration eve where lives lost to Covid-19 pandemic were honoured.
