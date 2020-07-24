e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar's Chamaparan; 2000 rescued and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of flood affected village in Madhubani, Bihar.
A view of flood affected village in Madhubani, Bihar.(HT photo)
         

Bihar flood: Embankment breached in Champaran, several villages inundated; 2000 rescued

The turbulent Gandak river breached the embankment at a village in Sangrampur block of East Champaran district of Bihar on Thursday night, leaving several villages inundated. Read more

Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo

The Rajasthan high court on Friday ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs. Read more

Watch how this Smart Helmet records temperature of 200 people per minute

Bharatiya Jain Sangathna along with Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched Smart Helmet Technology for mass screening. It enables one to record temperature of almost 200 people per minute. Read more

Residents at quarantine centre in Assam sing and dance to keep their spirits high. Watch

Spending days in a coronavirus facility can be tough. However, at times, it has been seen that music and dance help people to keep their spirits high during these perilous times. This video from quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam shows precisely that. Read more

Made in India iPhone 11, Apple starts manufacturing flagship at Chennai plant

Apple has begun assembling its high-end iPhone 11 smartphone at its Foxconn plant in Chennai, reports Economic Times. Read more

IPL set to start on September 19, final on November 8: confirms chairman Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the 13th season of the cash-rich league is set to start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more

Understanding the hows, whys and effects of the coronavirus pandemic: Watch video

First discovered in a cave in the Yunnan Province of China, the coronavirus has been the subject of scientific inquiry for almost a decade now. What started out as a virus gene only presents in bats, has quickly grown to bring in the entire world to a standstill. Read more

top news
