News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar's security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pawar has ‘Y’ category security in Delhi while in Maharashtra he has been provided ‘Z’ plus security cover, according to the NCP leaders.
Pawar has 'Y' category security in Delhi while in Maharashtra he has been provided 'Z' plus security cover, according to the NCP leaders.
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders

The Centre has withdrawn the security cover extended to Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar in national capital Delhi, his party claimed on Friday.

Read full story here.

‘Not just economy, India slipping on democracy too’: Shiv Sena targets BJP

The Shiv Sena on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for the drop in India’s rank in the democracy index. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party alleged there had been attempts to muzzle dissenting voices and this is one of the key reasons for India slipping in the 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking.

Read full story here.

‘Spoke truth, stand by my statement’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra on ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Delhi elections, Kapil Mishra, has refused to take back his tweets on Delhi Assembly elections, where he called the electoral contest as a match between India and Pakistan. The Returning Officer (RO) had issued a notice to him on the tweets.

Read full story here.

Apple gives a ‘Lightning’ reply to the European Commission, indirectly says no Type-C port for 2020 iPhones

The European Commission has been trying to make all tech companies adopt a single charging method to reduce e-waste since years. And while most brands are now using Type-C chargers for their handsets, Apple is the only major brand that is in the limelight for its Lightning Cable.

Read full story here.

Eyebrow Extensions:The brand new 2020 eyebrow trend

The internet is obsessed with the perfect eyebrows, whether it be the Kim Kardashian brow arch, Cara Delevingne’s full structured brows, or Lily Colin’s bushy brows, people spend enormous amounts of money to replicate these iconic brows.

Read full story here.

India vs New Zealand: ‘I’d like to see that’ - Irfan Pathan suggests new role for Rishabh Pant in Indian team

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan on Friday said that India should continue to persist with Rishabh Pant in the team, despite the sudden rise of KL Rahul as wicketkeeper.

Read full story here.

top news
