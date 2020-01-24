Eyebrow Extensions:The brand new 2020 eyebrow trend

fashion-and-trends

The internet is obsessed with the perfect eyebrows, whether it be the Kim Kardashian brow arch, Cara Delevingne’s full structured brows, or Lily Colin’s bushy brows, people spend enormous amounts of money to replicate these iconic brows. The eyebrows are very important to facial features, they help in the framing of the eyes, shaping of the face, and play a powerful role in communication. Threading, tweezing, waxing and drawing eyebrows are age-old methods and quite honestly they are starting to get old, they are not only time consuming and expensive but also tiresome. New technology has allowed beauty treatments to make our everyday life and mornings a little easier, and less time-taking, and effort-less whether it be for the skin, hair, or eyelashes. The newest trend to blow up on the internet is: eyebrow extensions.





Now don’t go imagining long synthetic hair tackled onto your brow-bone, it is a procedure where a beauty specialist will glue natural-looking eyebrow hair, all varied in length and size, directly on top of your natural brows or skin. It is meant to reimagine your precious brows, whether to lightly fill up a couple of sparse spots, reshape your arch, or even restructure your entire brow post-hair loss, eyebrow extensions can do the job.

Eyelash extensions provide any design you want in a natural-looking manner. ( Instagram/ enviouslashes )

Unlike eyelash extensions which are made of faux mink, silk, or cashmere lashes which are meant to mimic depth and fullness to your eyelashes, eyebrow extensions are much finer hair. Using a medical-grade adhesive that’s safe for skin, each hair is attached to your skin or already existing eyebrows to create a brand new shape to appear natural-looking.

Another method for eyebrow filling includes microblading, which is when a semi-permanent tattoo that delivers the appearance of a brow using hair-like strokes, although this procedure is permanent and usually fails to add dimension to brows. For those who do not want to take the risk of a tattoo can opt for eyebrow extensions, which can cost from $50 to $350 (3,563-24,946 rupees). This procedure does have a shortcoming, the eyebrows only last for about five days to four weeks, depending how you care for them and your skin type. When applied to the skin, the eyebrow hair has more chance of falling out especially oily skin, whereas when applied to already existing hair the eyebrows can last way longer. Beauty technicians say this procedure should be saved for special occasions.

