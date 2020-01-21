If you’re into clean beauty. Here’s what you need to shop from the US

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:46 IST

Wellness and beauty are becoming one. We’re becoming more and more inclined towards products and brands that are using clean formulas that are devoid of ingredients that do more harm that good. We’re seeing a change that the consumer is more and more conscious of what they’re putting into their body or applying on their skin. People are finally getting into the habit of reading about the formulation before buying the product.

Does this cream have microplastics? Does this mascara contain mercury? What is the #1 ingredient in this toner? Is this cream heavily scented? Is the packaging sustainable? We’re finally asking the right questions.

And that has got brands to create more and more sustainable and clean products.

Here’s a list of some of the products you can buy when you’re in the US:

REFILLABLE DEODORANT AND SOLID SHAMPOO BAR:

Introducing a personal care brand called By Humankind that has zero carbon footprint and has made remarkable attempts to reduce single waste plastic by making biodegradable cotton swabs, refillable deodorant sticks (with eco-friendly refills) that you can keep upgrading as per your usage.

CLEAN COSMETICS:

This video features a number of beauty brands that are hugely acclaimed for their clean formulations. It is basically more love for your face, without the harmful ingredients in the pigments...something we’ve been applying on our faces for decades and has resulted in hyperpigmentation among other damages.

Ilia:

Ilia is sustainable and clean in every way. Even their boxes are biodegradable and the ink is made out of vegetable dyes. Ground up with a mix of natural and organic botanics as a base, Ilia has some very interesting products such as their Serum Foundation range. As make-up dehydrates skin majorly, foundations with nourishing ingredients are the need of the hour. Do try their lip conditioners as well.

Apart from their website, the brand is also sold at Sephora in the US.

Kosas

This brand makes its foundations with the skin hydrating elixir with six active botanical oils, called the Tinted Face Oil. If you’re looking for make-up that doesn’t dry your skin in winter or melt on your face in the summers, here’s your perfect foundation!

While you’re busy checking out their foundation, do try their Kosaport Lip Fuel, a lip balm that doubles as a cheek tint and is enriched with konjac root extracts to anchor spheres of hyaluronic acid on the lips. Anti-ageing for lips? Yes, please!

Vapour:

Another clean beauty make-up brand with sensible products is Vapour. Look for High Voltage Lipstick in Primal when you check them out. Their lengthening and volumising mascaras are also a must-have.

PYT:

PYT has the best description of its philosophy on their website. It says that they toss harsh chemicals out the window and kiss goodbye to things like parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum in their formulas.

They also say: “We refuse to charge a million dollars for lipstick and mascara that work great and look even better.” If that isn’t the claim of the year then what is?

Their best products include All + Nothing Dual Ended Concealer and Brush. At an affordable price this concealer comes with an attached brush that you can use to render small areas of your face like the side of your eyes etc. Along with that is their Strike Twice Lip Duo, a lipstick with attached lip gloss in the same shade!

Now that we’ve discussed cosmetics, let’s take you to the regime that’ll fill your skin with goodness, once you take off the make-up.

Following is the list of skincare products you should consider if you’re travelling to a major city:

FARMACY:

This farmer-cultivated and scientist-activated brand has plenty of plant powered products that are extremely effective for all skin types. Their Honeymoon Glow AHA resurfacing night serum works like a charm for ones with hyperpigmentation and blemishes. Also check out their miraculous Honey Grail facial oil.

BIOEFFECT:

Made in Iceland, this brand boasts of its EGF formula that stands for Epidermal Growth Factor. As we grow older the epidermal growth in our skin slows down. This formula has a protein which makes the skin look younger. Their terrific EGF Eye Serum, EGF Day Serum and essence is something you should definitely add to cart! It won’t be very pocket friendly, but it’ll be one of the best investments you’ll make for your skin.

GLOW RECIPE:

This brand is NYC based and has the best reviews online. Their eye cream was sold-out at Sephora and they’ve recently come up with a really clean formula in their Banana Souffle Mask.

There are just too many products that you should buy from this brand but what you should definitely not miss is their Avocado Retinol Mask.

SUPERGOOP:

When talking about skincare, its criminal not to talk about sun protection. With all the right formulas and a variety of sun protection methods this brand offers, Supergoop have also introduced sunscreen for your eyelids.

HOLIFROG:

Holifrog’s packaging is as adorable as their name! They also carry one of the mildest face washes I’ve ever used. It is one of those rare brands that focus on balancing the pH level of your skin, rather than just talking about cleansing (and eventually drying it) This brand only makes face washes so far. But that shouldn’t stop you from buying a couple of them at once.

Do try their Superior Omega Nutritive Gel Wash and Kissimmee Therapy Balmy Wash.

EVOLUTION 18:

Beauty mogul Bobbi Brown’s new venture Evolution 18 is all about consuming the right supplements to glow inside out, nothing like a delicious potion that helps you fit into that LBD. Also put their drinkable Beauty Collagen on your list. Find them at Walmart and Kohl’s.

SUNDAY RILEY:

Buy it from The States or not, you’ll find this brand in India soon. Known for its high performance skincare and rich vitamin serums, this brand extracts its goodness from plants and packages in glass. Watch the IGTV video to know about my favourite night oil–Luna and the hot-selling/must-buy CEO range. Not to mention the Retinoid Serum being one of the best retinols ever.

MISCELLANEOUS, HAIR, AND DENTAL CARE:

The list would be incomplete without some hair perfumes and toothpaste and other miscellaneous items.