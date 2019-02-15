Fillers to botox, most popular cosmetic treatments, their price tags and possible drawbacks

In an ideal world, we would want to be our best selves every single day. However, in reality, what we can do is to make the most of festivities and celebrations. Such occasions give us an excuse to deck up. Since the first step to looking good is having healthy and glowing skin, skin treatments are particularly in demand around special occasions, such as Valentine’s Day. According to Dr Viral Desai, cosmetic surgeon, DHI India and CPLSS, these days a visit to the dermat’s clinic is to “reduce signs of ageing, the appearance of enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, dull skin, fine lines and wrinkles, and to correct and enhance the facial features.”

Also, good skin is on top of priority lists for both men and women. “Men, too, want to look good before a party or an important social event. They usually opt for skin polishing and laser facial. The ones who are in their early 40s and are worried about wrinkles go for treatments like botox and fillers,” says Dr Saurabh Shah, dermatologist, Bhatia Hospital. Dr Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, lists some of the most wanted treatments.

Mesotherapy is done by injecting bioactive substances just below the skin to result in skin rejuvenation, tightening, etc. (Shutterstock)

Microdermabrasion: Also called party facial or skin polishing, in this treatment, skin is polished with the help of a vacuum-assisted probe and polishing powder or diamond crystals. It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to do the face and neck. It can also be done for hands, legs and back. Though the results are short lived, it is ideal for celebration times.

Effects visible in: One to two days

Cost: Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per session

Mesotherapy: This therapy is done by injecting bioactive substances just below the skin to result in skin rejuvenation, tightening, etc. Substances injected range from vitamins to platelet-rich plasma. The popular vampire facial is done by drawing your own blood in a test tube, centrifuging it and injecting the clear transparent serum obtained into the upper layers of the skin using mesotherapy technique. One can experience swelling and redness for up to two to three days.

Effects visible in: Four to five days

Cost: Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per session

Botulinum toxin: Commonly known as botox, this is a toxin made from bacteria, and is injected into overactive muscles, so that it relaxes them and reduces dynamic lines and wrinkles on the face. It is extensively used for reduction of frown lines, forehead horizontal lines, crow’s feet, under eye wrinkles, nasal bunny lines and for neck lift as well as smoothening the heavy jawline, etc. Procedure takes 15 to 30 minutes. The effects generally last for about six months.

Effects visible in: Three to four days

Cost: Rs 17,500 onwards per session

Fillers: In this procedure hyaluronic acid, collagen, etc. are used to fill out deep frown lines, the under eye hollows, cheeks, etc. They can also be used to contour lips, and make them look fuller. They can be used in minor breast augmentation, to give a refined shape to the nose, fill up deep acne scars and hollow cheeks, etc. The results can last up to almost two years.

Effects visible in: Few minutes

Cost: From Rs 25,000 per ml

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:11 IST