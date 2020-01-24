Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:10 IST

The Centre has withdrawn the security cover extended to Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar in national capital Delhi, his party claimed on Friday.

NCP leaders said security personnel who were deployed at Pawar’s 6, Janpath residence haven’t turned up for the last four days. The veteran leader is yet to receive an official communication from the government, party leaders said in Mumbai.

“It appears that Pawar saheb’s security has been withdrawn. We are seeking clarification,” said Hemant Takle, national secretary of the party.

Pawar has ‘Y’ category security in Delhi while in Maharashtra he has been provided ‘Z’ plus security cover, according to the NCP leaders.

“Since January 20, it was found that the security personnel deployed at NCP chief’s residence in Delhi were absent. It appears the government has withdrawn his security. We have, however, not received any official communication from the union home ministry,” said a NCP leader from Delhi, wishing not to be named.

“It is nothing but vendetta politics if security of Pawar saheb has been withdrawn by the centre. He is a national president of NCP and for him threat perception is a reality. They may want to scare us but we won’t. We will fight,” said NCP minister and spokesperson Nawab Malik.

In the run up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar had said that he won’t bow down before Delhi after he and his nephew Ajit Pawar was booked by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Pawar had recently said that the state government would re-open the Justice Loya death case, if fresh complaint with substantial evidence comes up.

Pawar, a former union minister, is a member of the Rajya Sabha