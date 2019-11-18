News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet on fate of alliance with Sena today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet on fate of alliance with Sena today

Although Pawar said on Friday that the three-party government will be formed and will last for five years, Congress leaders said the final decision is yet to be taken. Cancellation of scheduled visits of state leaders from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to Raj Bhavan on Saturday and a meeting between Pawar and Gandhi on Sunday added to the uncertainty. Read more.

Winter Session of Parliament starts today, govt-opposition face-off likely on economy, J-K

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on Monday as the government will seek to pass more than 30 bills amid the opposition’s plan to raise the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, a slowing economy, rising unemployment and farmers’ distress among others. Read more.

Inside the Shiv Sena-BJP split: Cracks appeared before Lok Sabha polls

Cracks in the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena had started appearing even before this summer’s Lok Sabha elections, but hectic parleys between the top leadership of the two sides helped overcome the differences at that time, according to a senior BJP functionary. Read more.

Pilgrims grow at Kartarpur, Sunday to see 1,800 visitors

The number of pilgrims and tourists from India who are travelling to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border in Pakistan is gradually rising after a lukewarm initial response to the landmark initiative. According to people familiar with the development, as many as 1,800 people are scheduled to cross the border to visit Kartarpur on Sunday, November 24 — nearly three times the 671 people who were scheduled to visit on November 17. Read more.

Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university

The Clark County sheriff’s office says Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia. Read more.

Landmark moment for House of Elders, writes Pranab Mukherjee

It is indeed a matter of great encouragement for India’s parliamentary democracy that the Rajya Sabha is holding its 250th Session beginning November 18th. Starting from May 1952, Rajya Sabha — the permanent chamber of the Indian Parliament — has never, at any point in time, had less than two-thirds of its members serving and taking upon their responsibilities when called upon. Read more.

‘Shifting weight was as tough as injury phase,’ Vinesh Phogat | Exclusive

Vinesh Phogat’s rise from a career-threatening knee injury suffered on the mat at the 2016 Rio Olympics is one of India’s brave sporting stories. The wrestler from Haryana has hit the heights again, renewing her Olympic dream by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games by winning bronze at the World Championships in September. Read more.

Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar day 48 written update: Salman Khan evicted Arhaan Khan from the show

Salman Khan made a grand entry with his friend Anil Kapoor while dancing to their Biwi No 1 song, Hai Hai Mirchi. While Salman praised Anil for his evergreen look, Anil also showered praised on him for his fitness. Salman asked contestants to improve the game while appreciating the efforts of a few who performed well in the week gone by. Read more.