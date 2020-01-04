News updates from Hindustan Times| Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:28 IST

Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank

In a setback to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, Sena minister Abdul Sattar reportedly resigned from his post on Saturday after being overlooked for a Cabinet berth. Read more here.

Fact Check: Did an Indian Army jawan pull top of a female anti-CAA protester in Assam? Here’s the truth

An image showing a man dressed in uniform pulling the top of a female protester is being shared across social media with a claim that the man is from the Indian army and the woman is an anti-CAA protester in Assam. Read more to check if this claim is real.

Chhattisgarh: 2 cops, 5 others arrested while trying to smuggle leopard skin

Two policemen and five others were arrested while trying to smuggle the skin of four leopards in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Friday evening. Read more here.

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer - WATCH

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a return to cricket in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins from Sunday. Read more here.

Five things to know about why students in Delhi government schools are now getting tablets

The Delhi government on Friday began distribution of tablets to over 15,000 students of Delhi government schools. Read more here.

World Braille Day: The amazing story behind the inventor, Louis Braille

World Braille Day is observed every year on January 4, and is the birth anniversary of Braille inventor, Louis Braille. Read more here.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement: Cricketer’s father says ‘We had no clue’

Himanshu Pandya has said that they had no inkling about it his son’s relationship with Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic. Read more here.