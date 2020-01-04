Fact Check: Did an Indian Army jawan pull top of a female anti-CAA protester in Assam? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 11:46 IST

An image showing a man dressed in uniform pulling the top of a female protester is being shared across social media with a claim that the man is from the Indian army and the woman is an anti-CAA protester in Assam. The claim, however, is false.

Written mostly in Hindi, the posts claim that the image shows how Indian Army is treating women who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. The posts along with the image are being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Take a look at one such post shared by Facebook user Pinku Giri. The caption, when translated from Hindi, reads:

“The situation of Assam today would be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi too! In fact, in Delhi people from every corner of the country reside, how will they show their papers!”

A quick reverse image search on TinEye shows that the image is not recent and was shared on adobe stock photos by news agency REUTERS back in 2008.

According to REUTERS, the picture captures the struggles of a Tibetan protester with police officers in front of the United Nations building in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 24, 2008.

So, the claim that the incident took place in Assam during anti-CAA protests is false.