Five things to know about why students in Delhi government schools are now getting tablets

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 12:40 IST

The Delhi government on Friday began distribution of tablets to over 15,000 students of Delhi government schools. Here are five things you need to know about it:

• Who gets these tablets?

The Delhi government has 22 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs), where students are admitted through entrance examination, and five Schools of Excellence (SOEs), which were envisioned to be in top schools of the country in a decade. Class 11 and 12 students in these schools have been given the tablets under the digital learning scheme of last year’s budget. Along with these students, those studying in other Delhi government schools who scored above 80% in their CBSE class 10 board examination last year will also be eligible for the tablets.

•Has everyone got it?

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday kickstarted the process of distribution at School of Excellence Kalkaji. The tablets will be distributed in a phased manner and schools have already submitted the necessary application required for it. “The tablet is like a portable library that will be connecting the students with their teachers and peers. We are open to ideas from students as how to use this tablet, how to utilise it for better learning and even better performance,” Sisodia said.

• How are students planning to use it?

At School of Excellence in Kalkaji, students are looking forward to make use of their tablets after depending on shared computers and laptops till now since they are easier to carry and belong to them. “Working on phones is difficult because there is space issue and the screen is smaller. We had prepared our own mock papers which we can now easily access on our tablets,” said Deepanshi a class 12 student from the school. While Sisodia has invited for suggestions on its utilisation, students are also planning to use the tablets for projects and expressing their thoughts on the internet. “My project in political science involves on the implications of CAA-NRC protests. I’ve designed an online survey for it and using the tablet, I can ensure the survey reaches a wider audience and results are tabulated easily,” Deepanshi said.

•Response from heads of schools?

Positive. Heads of schools at RPVVs and SOEs are hopeful that the tablets will enhance the learning component among these students who are likely to prepare for competitive examination soon. M Shariq, head of school at SOE Kalkaji, said, “Apart from NCERT and CBSE learning applications, there are various other apps offering e-learning content which students preparing for competitive examination can now easily download and study.” Shariq added that students pursuing computer science as their additionals in class 11 & 12 can use the tablets for programming and coding. Rajpal Singh, head of school at RPVV Dwarka, too highlighted on the use of these tablets for those preparing for competitive examination. “There is so much resource material on the web including courses for practicals as well. There are diagrams and practicals that, when shown visually, show a better understanding. Besides, it also connects the whole classroom through online quiz apps and other exercises. And also because teachers too have these tabs.

•The Delhi government distributed over 60,000 tablets to government school teachers last year and asked them to use these to make lesson plans and record attendance, among other things. “Earlier students used to huddle around the teacher and watch videos related to their subjects. Now, in these classes, they can watch it individually enhancing their retention and learning,” Singh added.