News updates from Hindustan Times: Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law

The police on Tuesday fired tear gas shells on a crowd protesting against the amended citizenship law in Delhi’s Seelampur area. The incident comes barely a day after the police swoop on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in south Delhi. Read more

‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of “spreading lies” about the citizenship act and “creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims” in the country as he threw a challenge to the opposition party and its allies. Read more

Man in viral photo raining blows with a baton is a cop, not a civilian: Police

One of the many rumours being spread on social media after the police crackdown on protesters in Jamia Nagar relates to a photograph of a man in plainclothes hitting a protester with a baton, and some women trying to shield him. Read more

New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from World Cup in Australia ODI squad for India tour

Set to play their first ODI in six months, Australia on Tuesday made seven changes to their squad that played their last ODI in World Cup 2019 as big names like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon did not find a place in the 14-member team for the India tour. Read more

Rangoli Chandel gloats after Gully Boy’s omission by Oscars, says ‘it’s not original like Uri and Manikarnika’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has gloated at the omission of Gully Boy from the shortlist of films selected to compete for the Best International Film Oscar. The shortlist was announced on Monday. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria: These celebs can be your wedding saree style guide

Take cue from the likes of Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani, on how to and NOT to wear a saree. Read more