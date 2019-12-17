Police fire tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi’s Seelampur

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:58 IST

The police on Tuesday fired tear gas shells on a crowd protesting the amended citizenship law in Delhi’s Seelampur area. The incident comes barely a day after the police swoop on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in south Delhi.

More than 1000 protesters had come out on the streets at around 2 pm and threw stones and glass bottles at the police. In retaliation, the police teargassed the protesters.

The entry and exit at Seelampur and Gokulpuri metro stations are closed, said the DMRC. Also the gates at Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations have been shut in view of protests.

Two buses (one DTC bus and a private one) were vandalised in the protest.