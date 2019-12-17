Rangoli Chandel gloats after Gully Boy’s omission by Oscars, says ‘it’s not original like Uri and Manikarnika’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:49 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has gloated at the omission of Gully Boy from the shortlist of films selected to compete for the Best International Film Oscar. The shortlist was announced on Monday.

Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote, “This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai (who cares about what sell-out critics have to say about the film?), it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film?”

This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ? pic.twitter.com/vSVeVHVaUB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 17, 2019

Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received universal acclaim upon release, and was a major box office success, having made gross worldwide collection of Rs 238.4 crore. The film was inspired by the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy, and told the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh) who rises from the slums of Mumbai and becomes a name to reckon with in the underground rap scene. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Varma in key roles.

Meanwhile, the 10 films that have been shortlisted are The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Truth and Justice (Estonia), Les Misérables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia), Atlantics (Senegal), Parasite (South Korea) and Pain & Glory (Spain).

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. Mother India (1958), Salaam Bombay (1989) and Lagaan (2001) are the only three Indian films which scored nominations.

Earlier, Ranveer had expressed his happiness when Gully Boy was announced as India’s official entry this year. “It’s a proud moment for our entire team. I’m especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision,” he told ANI.

The Ranaut sisters, however, have never been fans. Kangana, in an interview, had dismissed Alia’s acclaimed performance in the film. She’d said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more