News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court lists 6 important steps for political parties who give tickets to candidates with criminal cases and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times:

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:18 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Supreme Court lists 6 important steps for political parties who give tickets to candidates with criminal cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all the political parties to give details of candidates with criminal background on their websites, and give reasons for handing out tickets to them for elections. Read more.

Foot overbridge at Bhopal railway station collapses, several injured

A portion of a foot overbridge at the Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring several people, said a railway official. Read more.

In battle for tribal votes in Bengal, BJP gears up to counter CM Mamata Banerjee

Assembly elections in West Bengal may still be more than a year away, but the state’s political parties have already started preparing for it. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to break into its citadel. Read more.

‘Only for him to warm the bench’: Delhi Capitals co-owner questions Rishabh Pant’s absence from playing XI

Parth Jindal, who is the head of Jindal South-West Sports (JSW Sports), and is also the co-owner of Delhi Capitals (DC), is not too happy with the way the Indian team has been selected in the recent times. He advocated for the inclusion of Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin in India’s limited-overs teams. Read more.

Tight budget this Valentine’s Day? Here are some gifting options for you

Valentine’s Day (February 14) is just a day away and for those of you who are tight on budget but want to give something to their loved ones, we have compiled a small list of products that are priced under Rs 1,000. Read more.

World Radio Day 2020: Theme, origin and everything you need to know

It is generally believed that the first radio transmission was made by Guglielmo Marconi in 1895 and radio broadcasting of music and talk that was aimed towards a wider audience came into existence, albeit experimentally, sometimes around 1905-1906. Read more.