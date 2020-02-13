e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Foot overbridge at Bhopal railway station collapses, several injured

Foot overbridge at Bhopal railway station collapses, several injured

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
         

A portion of a foot overbridge at the Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring several people, said a railway official.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

According to pictures available, a huge gap could be seen on the bridge as a part of it just collapsed, injuring people.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties
List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
‘Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed right before FATF meet’: Govt questions efficacy
‘Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed right before FATF meet’: Govt questions efficacy
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news