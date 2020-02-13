Foot overbridge at Bhopal railway station collapses, several injured
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A portion of a foot overbridge at the Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring several people, said a railway official.
The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.
According to pictures available, a huge gap could be seen on the bridge as a part of it just collapsed, injuring people.
More details are awaited.
