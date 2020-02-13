Foot overbridge at Bhopal railway station collapses, several injured

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:40 IST

A portion of a foot overbridge at the Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring several people, said a railway official.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

According to pictures available, a huge gap could be seen on the bridge as a part of it just collapsed, injuring people.

More details are awaited.