News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court reserves order on Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court reserves order on Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved orders on a petition filed by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha demanding bail on default after he pointed out that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to file its charge sheet in the Bhima-Koregaon case within the stipulated period of 90 days. Read more

Covid curfew relaxations scrapped in Srinagar after large-scale violations

The Srinagar administration has reversed its decision to let the city’s residents step out of their homes to shop for essential items during the coronavirus curfew after complaints that people were not adhering to the Covid appropriate behaviour. Read more

Surge in Covid-19 cases prompts Manipur CM to hold emergency meeting

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh late on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, lawmakers, and health department officials to review a surge in Covid cases. Read more

56 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Karnal district jail in Haryana

At least 56 inmates, including four women, have tested Covid-19 positive at the Karnal district jail, officials said on Wednesday and added they have been admitted to the prison’s Covid ward even as most of them are asymptomatic. Read more

'Look at Ishan, Suryakumar when they made debuts': Amir slams Pak selector for picking players 'with technical flaws'

Former cricketer Mohammad Amir has highlighted the grey areas of the Pakistan cricket board’s selection module. Read more

Twinkle Khanna gives shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan for ‘quietly’ contributing towards Covid-19 relief

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna gave a shout-out to her ‘neighbour’, actor Hrithik Roshan, and actor Vidya Balan for contributing towards Covid-19 relief. Read more

Car sales slip in April, Covid-19 second wave unlikely to allow quick rebound

Passenger vehicle wholesales in the country fell by around 10% in the month of April this year, as per data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday. This is in comparison to figures from a month earlier - in March. Read more

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gifts him one

In a heartfelt gesture, a boy donated his saved up money to buy a new cycle to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s relief fund for Covid-19. In response to this heartening gesture the chief minister awarded him a brand new bicycle. Read more

Watch | Right time to get tested, report delays, & other hurdles: Dr Navin Dang on Covid