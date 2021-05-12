Home / India News / Surge in Covid-19 cases prompts Manipur CM to hold emergency meeting
A health worker collects swab sample of a villager for Covid-19 test at Manipur rural health centre in South Dinajpur district. (File photo)
A health worker collects swab sample of a villager for Covid-19 test at Manipur rural health centre in South Dinajpur district. (File photo)
india news

Surge in Covid-19 cases prompts Manipur CM to hold emergency meeting

On Tuesday, Manipur reported the highest single-day fatalities (20) of Covid-19 patients, taking the state’s toll to 509, and 592 cases, the second-highest single-day spike since May 7 when it reported 600 cases
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:10 PM IST

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh late on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, lawmakers, and health department officials to review a surge in Covid cases.

“The discussion covers areas such as mechanisms to ensure timely admission of patients in hospitals, incentives for doctors & better monitoring of home isolation patients,” he tweeted.

Also Read | Scientists race to study variants in India as Covid cases explode

On Tuesday, Manipur reported the highest single-day fatalities (20) of Covid-19 patients, taking the state’s toll to 509, and 592 cases, the second-highest single-day spike since May 7 (600). The state’s total infection tally has now reached 36,370 with 4,981 active cases, according to an official statement.

Imphal West (216) reported the most cases followed by and Imphal East (176). The recovery has reduced to 84.90%.

The government separately further exempted child protection services (orphanages, children’s homes, observation homes), home delivery services, finance department, treasuries, and banking services from Covid curfew restrictions. It has also revised rates of 19 essential commodities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.