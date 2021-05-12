Home / India News / 56 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Karnal district jail in Haryana
56 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Karnal district jail in Haryana

Ashok Kamboj, the jail deputy superintendent, said the prisoners were found infected during testing of all the inmates conducted by the health department. He added separate Covid-19 ward has been created inside the jail and the infected prisoners have been admitted there
By Neeraj Mohan
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST

At least 56 inmates, including four women, have tested Covid-19 positive at the Karnal district jail, officials said on Wednesday and added they have been admitted to the prison’s Covid ward even as most of them are asymptomatic.

Ashok Kamboj, the jail deputy superintendent, said the prisoners were found infected during testing of all the inmates conducted by the health department.

He added separate Covid-19 ward has been created inside the jail and the infected prisoners have been admitted there.

Karnal’s chief medical officer, Yogesh Sharma, said if required they will also be provided oxygen and other medical assistance.

Police superintendent Ganga Ram Punia said elaborate security arrangements have been made. He added the women prisoners will be shifted to a special ward created near Phoonsgarh village.

