News updates from Hindustan Times: Taliban accord hopeful moment but road ahead not easy, says US defense secretary on peace deal and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:22 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Taliban accord hopeful moment but road ahead not easy’: Pentagon chief on peace deal

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States would remain committed to Afghan security forces and while the signing of a historic accord between Washington and the Taliban would be a good step, the road ahead would not be easy.

Read More

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital

At least 14 flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to heavy rains in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. The flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to the bad weather.

Read More

Stalker in Telangana rapes 17-year-old, sets her on fire: Police

A 17-year old girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by a stalker in Telangana’s Suryapet district late on Friday, the police said. The girl, a student of Intermediate second year (Class 12), suffered more than 50 per cent burns and is presently battling for her life at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) government hospital at Warangal.

Read More

An inside take on a road map for the Congress | Opinion

At last I can see signs of life in the Congress! Having lain inert for months, it’s starting to twitch. Unless I’m horribly mistaken, the dormant giant is stirring itself out of slumber. If it actually stretches, raises its head and attempts to stand up, that can only be good news, writes Karan Thapar.

Read More

PCB chief contradicts Sourav Ganguly, says Asia Cup venue not finalised yet: Report

After BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reportedly confirmed Dubai as the new venue for the upcoming Asia Cup, his counterpart in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board president Ehsan Mani made a contradictory statement saying that nothing has been finalized yet.

Read More

Ananya Panday gives company to Vijay Deverakonda on bike as they ride in style

Ananya Panday is currently shooting with South actor Vijay Deverakonda for his untitled Bollywood debut film. Pictures of them shooting a scene at night have leaked on the web and are raising the curiosity of their fans.

Read More