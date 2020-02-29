14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:31 IST

At least 14 flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to heavy rains in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

The flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to the bad weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the recent satellite images and Delhi, Patiala, and Jaipur radars have shown convective clouds in north India resulting in thunderstorm and rain.

“These convective clouds are over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR and adjoining areas,” the IMD tweeted.

“These areas likely to get thunderstorm and precipitation as per forecast,” the IMD said.

According to information available on a Delhi airport website, two Spice Jet flights, SG8718 from Bengaluru and SG942 from Shirdi, were diverted to Jaipur .

Meanwhile, Narkanda town in Shimla district received snowfall today.



(With agency inputs)