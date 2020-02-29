e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital

Due to heavy rains, the flights were diverted to airports Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to the bad weather.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People out during heavy afternoon rains in New Delhi in January 2020.
People out during heavy afternoon rains in New Delhi in January 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

At least 14 flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to heavy rains in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

The flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to the bad weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the recent satellite images and Delhi, Patiala, and Jaipur radars have shown convective clouds in north India resulting in thunderstorm and rain.

“These convective clouds are over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR and adjoining areas,” the IMD tweeted.

“These areas likely to get thunderstorm and precipitation as per forecast,” the IMD said.

According to information available on a Delhi airport website, two Spice Jet flights, SG8718 from Bengaluru and SG942 from Shirdi, were diverted to Jaipur .

Meanwhile, Narkanda town in Shimla district received snowfall today.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
US, Taliban sign peace deal aimed at ending 18 yrs of war Afghanistan
US, Taliban sign peace deal aimed at ending 18 yrs of war Afghanistan
Delhi rape convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta seek stay on March 3 execution order
Delhi rape convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta seek stay on March 3 execution order
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
20-year-old DJ shot dead after he stops music at wedding in Uttarakhand
20-year-old DJ shot dead after he stops music at wedding in Uttarakhand
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday
SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news