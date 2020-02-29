e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Stalker in Telangana rapes 17-year-old, sets her on fire: Police

Stalker in Telangana rapes 17-year-old, sets her on fire: Police

The girl was alone at her house as her parents were in Hyderabad, where they work as construction workers, when she was attacked.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:07 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The girl was assaulted after the stalker realised she was alone at home
The girl was assaulted after the stalker realised she was alone at home(Representative photo)
         

A 17-year old girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by a stalker in Telangana’s Suryapet district late on Friday, the police said.

The girl, a student of Intermediate second year (Class 12) from Raghavapur village of Thirumalagiri block, suffered more than 50 per cent burns and is presently battling for her life at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) government hospital at Warangal.

Thirumalagiri sub-inspector of police S Daniel quoted doctors to tell Hindustan Times that “her condition is critical”.

“The accused, identified as Venkatesh (24), who stays in the neighbourhood, is absconding,” he added.

Daniel said the girl was alone at her house as her parents were in Hyderabad, where they work as construction workers, when she was attacked.

Daniel said the suspect had been stalking the victim for the last two years and pressing her for marriage but she was avoiding him, as he was not educated and worked as an agriculture labourer in the same village.

“At around 9 pm, he entered her house and sexually assaulted her, before pouring petrol and setting her afire,” the SI said.

The girl ran out screaming and neighbours immediately put out the fire and rushed her to the local hospital. She was later shifted to the government hospital in Warangal with the police’s help.

Her parents were informed and reached Warangal hospital to see their daughter before filing a police complaint.

“They came to us on Saturday afternoon and lodged a formal complaint stating that their daughter was raped and set afire. They demanded stringent action against the accused,” the SI said.

Venkatesh has been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, since the victim is a minor.

“We are awaiting the forensic report to confirm whether the girl was raped or not before she was set ablaze. The investigation is going on. We have launched a manhunt for the accused,” Daniel said.

tags
top news
US signs peace accord with Taliban, to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months
US signs peace accord with Taliban, to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news