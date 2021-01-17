News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's family and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's family

IndiGo’s Patna station manager Rupesh Singh family members have been demanding a probe by the CBI alleging that the Patna Police had failed to make any breakthrough. Read more

India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on vaccine, supply schedule coming week

While Nepal PM Oli’s political detractors has painted foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali’s visit to India a damp squib, New Delhi found the visitor committed to cementing bilateral ties. Read more

Govt using NIA to harass us with notices, farm unions say

Farm unions protesting a set of agricultural laws have said notices being served by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on supporters of their ongoing agitation could be a hurdle in ongoing talks, labelling it as “harassment” by the government. Read more

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami. Read more

India vs Australia: 'They were trying to have a conversation with me,' Thakur reveals how he tackled Australia's chatter

India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him. Read more

Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction, shares video

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a video on Twitter, asking his fans and followers to make contributions to the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Read more

Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money

Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again. Read more

Watch: ‘It’ll boost tourism, tribal lives’: PM Modi flags off 8 trains to Gujarat’s Kev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat. The prime minister said that connectivity will not only boost tourism but also lives of tribal people in the region. Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains. Watch here