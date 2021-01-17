'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's family

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met the family of IndiGo station manager, who was shot dead earlier this week in Bihar's capital Patna, as he once again trained his guns at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the police over the crime rate in the state.

“Requesting Nitish Kumar with folded hands... We know that you're a weak CM but for the sake of your position, please don't let human lives be sacrificed. It is your (Bihar CM) responsibility to control crime in the state,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“No arrests made yet. DGP says crime rate was higher in 2019, has come down now but for 16 years, Nitish Kumar has been CM. If police behave like this, one can understand ground reality,” he had said earlier.

IndiGo’s Patna station manager Rupesh Singh was sprayed with bullets as he waited inside his SUV for the gates of his residence at Punaichak locality in the city to open. He had just returned from office on Tuesday evening. His family members have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that the Patna Police had failed to make any breakthrough.

The opposition leader had earlier too called Kumar ‘weak and tired’ and accused him of threatening the media when they posed questions regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Bihar is turning into the crime capital of the country. The number of incidents of crime is increasing here. It was ridiculous to see the chief minister yesterday. Nitish Kumar seemed helpless, very weak and tired,” he had said on Saturday.

Yadav had also accused Bihar ministers of being involved in Singh's murder during a Facebook live session on Friday. "There are rumours that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ministers might be involved in the murder of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh," Yadav had said, according to ANI.