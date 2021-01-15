Patna IndiGo station manager murder: Family demands CBI probe
- The Bihar chief minister reassured that the state’s law and order situation is stable and promised a speedy trial.
The family of the IndiGo station manager, who was shot dead on Tuesday evening in one of Patna’s high-security areas, said on Friday Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar should hand over the probe into his death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Nandeshwar Singh, Rupesh Singh’s brother, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state police as he said no one has been arrested even though three days have passed since Rupesh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his house.
“The chief minister had given an ultimatum that the culprit will be arrested within 48 hours. But there's been no arrest. We feel that the Patna administration is unable to make the arrest. So, the CM should hand over the probe to CBI,” Nandeshwar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Kumar had highlighted how his government has been able to curb crimes when compared to Bihar’s previous governments. “I spoke with the DGP, a special team has been formed. Don't demoralise the police. If someone doesn't carry out their duty, the action is taken. What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?” the chief minister said on Tuesday.
The Bihar chief minister reassured that the state’s law and order situation is stable and promised a speedy trial. “Bihar ranks at 23 in the country as far as incidents of crime are concerned. Law is in place. Police are gathering more information. A speedy trial will be done, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP,” he said.
Rupesh Singh’s death has also caused a war of words between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal(United) or JD(U) over the state of law and order in Bihar. The RJD's leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that Kumar’s government is protecting criminals.
“Power-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh outside his residence in Patna. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace. Now criminals are running the government in Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted.
The JD(U)’s ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also pointed out that there were lapses in implementing law and order in the state. The BJP's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Gopal Narayan Singh said that the state’s future is in danger as the administration has shown laxity in curbing incidents of crime. “Our expectations were that when the fourth time Nitish Kumar becomes Chief Minister of state, he will work strictly on law and order situation and rise above politics and think for the people of Bihar. But the laxity is seen, it looks like that the future is not looking bright,” Singh said.
(With inputs from ANI)
