News updates from Hindustan Times | Tremendous honour, writes Prez Trump after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tremendous honour, writes Prez Trump after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat after being accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Read more

Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the situation in the national capital, a day after seven people - including a head constable - were killed in violence in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi. Read more

In plea to Supreme Court, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes

Seven people, including a Delhi Police head constable, were killed on Monday as people for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA clashed in Jafrabad and Maujpur in Northeast Delhi. Read more

US first lady Melania Trump attends ‘Happiness Class’ in Delhi school

US first lady Melania Trump reached a Delhi government school on Tuesday morning to review the “Happiness Class” programme implemented by the government of the capital city. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘Do not understand selection, new team in almost every match’ - Kapil Dev questions India after defeat in 1st Test

Former India captain Kapil Dev has questioned the Indian management for continuously chopping and changing the playing XI and for not giving players a long rope to feel settled in a particular role. Read more

Thappad movie review: Taapsee Pannu film is a scorching indictment of everything that’s wrong with us

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s film will stay with you and make you question the status quo. One of the most powerful films to come out this year. Read more

Montrachet, Chablis,Mersault: if you want to know how a white wine should taste, stick to these Burgundies!

If you like wine or want to know more, here’s my suggestion: start with white Burgundy. It will do things to your palate that you never thought were possible! Read more