US first lady Melania Trump attends ‘Happiness Class’ in Delhi school

delhi

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:58 IST

US first lady Melania Trump reached a Delhi government school on Tuesday morning to review the “Happiness Class” programme implemented by the government of the capital city.

She was welcomed by students of Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh with dance performances and band; they also garlanded the US first lady.

A girl handed a bouquet to the US first lady and she wore a tilak on the forehead after being welcomed in a traditional manner with an ‘aarti thali’.

Melania Trump then attended a “Happiness Class” where she interacted with children.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deupty Manish Sisodia had welcomed Melania Trump on Twitter, saying it’s a great day for our teachers and students.

Kejriwal and Sisodia were earlier scheduled to welcome her at the school and brief her about the ‘happiness class’. However, the US Embassy communicated to the city administration on Saturday that names of Kejriwal and Sisodia do not figure in the list of invitees for the event.

After anguish from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the US Embassy clarified that it did not have any objection to the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia during Melania Trump’s school visit. But Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, said he respects the concerns raised by the embassy.

Melania and her husband, US President Donald Trump, are in India on a 36-hour visit. Trump will hold restricted and then delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and press statement by both the leaders.

In the evening, the US President will hold a presser before he drives to Rashtrapati Bhavan again for meeting President Ram Nath Kovind. He will aslo attaend the state banquet hosted in his honour by President Kovind.

Trump is scheduled to depart at 10:00 pm tonight.