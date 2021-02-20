News updates from Hindustan Times: Trinamool Congress releases new slogan ahead of Bengal polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah said BJP's chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal will not be an outsider, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its new slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, which underlines the 'insider-outsider' debate. Read more

'PM Modi visited so many countries, but has no time to wipe tears of farmers': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday once again targeted the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farm laws, saying the PM visited many countries across the world but didn't meet protesting farmers to "wipe their tears'. Read more

Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan

The Congress on Saturday took to streets in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, protesting against the recent fuel price hike. Read more

Farhan Akhtar on Arjun Tendulkar bring trolled for nepotism: ‘Don’t weigh him down before he’s begun'

Farhan Akhtar has spoken in defense of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar who is being called a 'product of nepotism' after his selection into the Mumbai Indians. Read more

'Proud of your success': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli for sharing 'personal experiences'

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praised India captain Virat Kohli for a successful career and also applauded him for sharing personal experiences from his career. Read more

How to send voice DMs on Twitter

Twitter earlier this week announced it will start testing voice messages in DMs. This feature is being tested out in three countries globally including India, Brazil and Japan. Read more

Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed

“How does one ever have the heart to cut/tear it?” that’s a reaction posted by a Twitter user on a recent image shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Read more

Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif was one of the many celebrities to head to the Maldives, however, unlike the other Bollywood stars who have been travelling for pleasure, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had taken the five day trip to the white sand island to a workcation. Read more

Watch: How to control soaring petrol & diesel prices? Nirmala Sitharaman answers