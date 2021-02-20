Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done
Bharat actor Katrina Kaif was one of the many celebrities to head to the Maldives, however, unlike the other Bollywood stars who have been travelling for pleasure, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had taken the five day trip to the white sand island to a workcation. The actor turned entrepreneur was in the picturesque location in November of last year to shoot for the cover of couturier duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's Peacock magazine, and the resulting images are truly a sight to behold. In the many videos and images from the high fashion shoot, Katrina can be seen in a series of intricately embroidered and uniquely patterned bridal as well as fancy lehengas. The designer duo's Instagram page shared images of Katrina from the shoot for the quarterly (January, February, March) edition of the magazine, and Katrina was quoted in the caption as saying, ‘I keep my personal and professional life separate, but some characters have stayed with me longer than usual. But as an actor, the moment I take on a new role, I subconsciously push the old one to the back of my mind.’ The caption went on, 'Katrina opens up about building her brand 'Kay Beauty' and it's success, amongst many other things in the cover story,' dubbing Katrina as 'The Ikonic Star'.
Of the many stunning outfits Katrina donned, one was a gorgeous blue number that made her resemble a fairytale-like, embroidered land version of a mermaid with its huge, furry sleeves, tight bodice of the blouse and the fishtailed structure of her skirt. Katrina also wore a stunning deep red ensemble that had a very long train trailing behind the actor.
The 37-year-old also wore a shimmery gold and silver bralette and matching lehenga, another peach-pink outfit featured a high-low skirt with bunches of feathers placed sporadically all over and a blouse with huge feather-laden sleeves.
Another post had Katrina's response to how her roots have shaped her up as an actor, with her saying, "I think how you are, inherently shapes you as an actor. How you see life, what you understand of it, what you practice also adds to it." Speaking about acting as a craft, the Bang Bang actor responded, "Experiences and empathy are an actor's greatest assets. Once you know how to channel that, you can slip under the skin of any character, internalize it and think like them."
The makeup mogul was also quoted as saying, "I feel challenges are a part of every process. You either learn to tackle it and move forward or you feel stuck. Complacency is the death of inspiration. It is important to make sure you are connected to what you are doing."
