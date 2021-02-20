'PM Modi visited so many countries, but has no time to wipe tears of farmers': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday once again targeted the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farm laws, saying the PM visited many countries across the world but didn't meet protesting farmers to "wipe their tears'.
"The farmers have been protesting near Delhi for 90 days. At least 215 farmers died during this period, the electricity and water supplies to them were cut, and they were assaulted. They were protesting peacefully, but Delhi's borders were turned into international borders," she said while addressing a Kisan Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar.
The Congress general secretary said that farmers, who send their sons to defend our borders, were called terrorists.
"The Prime Minister ridiculed the farmers, calling them 'andolan jivi'. When farmer leader Rakesh Tikait cries, our Prime Minister thinks it's funny" said Vadra.
Alleging that PM Modi's brand of politics if for his big corporate friends, the Congress leader tore away the three laws. "One of the three laws says that private mandis (marketplace) will be organised where no tax will have to be paid. This means, government mandis will be finished. The second law talks about contract farming. Your compaints won't be heard in courts, you won't be able to fight for your rights," Vadra said while addressing the farmers.
She once again claimed that the three new laws will finish the minimum support system (MSP).
Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since late November, and calling for the repeal of new agriculture laws.
The Centre has offered to hold the laws in abeyance and water down some the provisions.
But the farmers want Modi government to repeal the laws altogether and provide legal backing for MSP for their produce.
