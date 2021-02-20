Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
The Congress on Saturday took to streets in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, protesting against the recent fuel price hike. In Madhya Pradesh, the party had announced a half-day state-wide bandh. Former chief minister Kamal Nath had also appealed to people to cooperate in the bandh.
What all happened in the states during the protest:
> Members of the Indian Youth Congress also protested against the rising fuel prices in the national capital. Protesters cooked food on a traditional firewood stove in a symbolic protest against the rising prices of LPG cylinder in Delhi. Congress members in Delhi demonstrated a shirtless agitation against the rise of LPG cylinder prices by ₹50 per unit.
> The opposition party also took out a march on foot and tractors in the capital of Rajasthan. The party while protesting in Jaipur agitated against the Centre's three new farm laws and the surge in the prices of diesel and petrol. Petrol cost ₹97.10 per litre, while diesel costs ₹89.44 per litre in Jaipur.
Also Read | Petrol price reaches all-time high of ₹97 in Mumbai
> Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and others protested in Bhopal, where a half-day bandh was also called. Several Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh minister P C Sharma, were detained by the police during the protest. Petrol prices on Saturday in Bhopal stand at ₹98.60 per litre, while diesel in Bhopal costs ₹89.23 per litre. Protesters had a stand-off with the Police in Madhya Pradesh.
"I was detained from the bus stop number 6 with other Congressmen while we were requesting the shop owners to get the shutters down," PTI quoted PC Sharma as saying.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday commented on the price rise and said, "It's a vexatious issue in which no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone. Both Centre & State should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers..."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress organises protests in MP, Rajasthan, Delhi against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People from Maha, Kerala need to show negative Covid test for entering Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre, state govts should talk': Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Disha Ravi's bail plea hearing, Delhi Police says a cover-up was carried out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police collect over ₹31 crore from mask violators in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Researchers arrive to inspect artificial lake over Rishiganga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox