Petrol price reaches all-time high of ₹97 in Mumbai
The petrol price reached an all-time high of ₹97 in Mumbai on Saturday while diesel was selling at ₹88.06 in the country's financial capital. The fuel prices have been rising in the city for the last 12 days. Petrol was sold for ₹96 per litre on Wednesday and diesel ₹87 on Thursday.
In 2018, the petrol price last crossed ₹90-mark and was sold at Rs.91.34 per litre.
Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, the All-India Motor Transport Congress, called for an immediate reduction of diesel prices by bringing down central taxes. "The central government should issue an advisory to states to cut down Value Added Tax and bring uniformity in diesel prices across the country..."
He said they have given a 14-day notice to the Centre for implementation of their demands from February 16. "If demands are not met, we will have no option else but to suspend road transport services across the country.”
The petrol price touched ₹100 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district and rose to record highs elsewhere on Wednesday. ₹100 per litre retail price was the first time the fuel was sold at rates in the three digits anywhere in the country.
Taxes account for more than 60% of the pump prices of fuel. Part of these is central taxes and the other part is taxes levied by the state.
