News updates from Hindustan Times: Union health minister to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow to review vaccine dry run in state and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 21:16 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow; will oversee vaccine dry run at multiple sites

With all states gearing up for the second round of the nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine dry run scheduled tomorrow, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be visiting Tamil Nadu to review preparedness and oversee mock vaccination drills, according to an official statement. Read more

Justice RS Chauhan takes oath as chief justice of Uttarakhand High Court

Justice RS Chauhan was administered oath as the new Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan. The Central government on December 31 had notified the appointment of Justice RS Chauhan as the new chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court. Read more

Left parties, Bengal Congress discuss seat-sharing ahead of polls

West Bengal Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) conducted a meeting on Thursday to discuss seat-sharing ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections in the state. Biman Bose, chairman of the Left Front along with Congress’ Abdul Mannan along with other Left leaders held a meeting after central leadership of both parties permitted the state units to discuss seat-sharing arrangements. Read more

Britain working with Pfizer, AstraZeneca to increase vaccine supplies

The pace of Britain’s rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is being limited by the supply of shots, and the government is working with both Pfizer and AstraZeneca to increase supplies, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. Read more

India vs Australia: The rise of Saini - From Delhi ‘outsider’ to India Test debut

The winter chill outside before dawn on Thursday was in contrast to the warmth inside the house in Karnal. The Sainis living in the Taraori locality of Haryana’s refinery town were brimming with anticipation as their boy Navdeep Saini got ready in faraway Sydney to make his Test debut. Read more

PUBG Mobile India latest update: Looks like a new trailer is coming soon

The wait for PUBG Mobile India seems to be never-ending. While we know nothing about when the game might even potentially be released yet, according to reports, there is a new teaser coming in soon. As per InsideSport, PUBG Mobile India is going to release a new trailer any time between January 15 and January 19. Read more

When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Ranbir Kapoor has millions of fans across the globe but he had a bit of a fanboy moment himself when he bumped into Hollywood star Natalie Portman on the streets of New York a few years ago. He narrated the story of their meeting on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016, when he came to promote his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Read more

Man saves money for 2 months to replace sister’s broken laptop, people can’t stop praising him

Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there’s a special bond of love that they share. This post, recently shared on Twitter, aptly shows that relationship between a pair of siblings, a brother and a sister. Read more

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan in sideswept hair, vintage look raises the bar for maternity fashion, Masaba Gupta heaps praises on ‘hardworking’ Bebo

Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan let everyone know when she was pregnant with Taimur, that pregnancy would not get in the way of her work, in fact, she ended up being extremely busy during her first pregnancy, and Begum Pataudi has no plans of backing down for baby number two either. Read more