Justice RS Chauhan takes oath as chief justice of Uttarakhand High Court

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:14 IST

Justice RS Chauhan was administered oath as the new Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

The Central government on December 31 had notified the appointment of Justice RS Chauhan as the new chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court. Before his appointment, he was the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Senior government functionaries including Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Legislative Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal chief secretary Om Prakash and DGP Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion.

Later in the day, Justice RS Chauhan reached Nainital where lawyers and other members of the legal fraternity welcomed him.

Before Justice RS Chauhan, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan was the chief justice of Uttarakhand HC. He had been transferred to the High Court of Uttarakhand and had assumed charge in November 2018. He retired on July 27, 2020, after which the post fell vacant.

In 2000, when Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand High Court was also established at the same time in Nainital, with Justice Ashok A Desai as the founder Chief Justice of the High Court. The sanctioned strength of Judges at the time of creation was 7.